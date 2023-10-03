OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In Bremen, Ky., about 100,000 chickens died in a fire at a Cal-Maine foods facility.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The Bremen Fire Department says a chicken house was engulfed in flames.

Cal-Maine foods is responsible for the brands Eggland’s Best, Land O’ Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain.

Crews worked for 12 hours to contain the fire, and 17 other departments responded. Officials say there was no safe access to reach the chickens inside.

The deputy fire chief of Bremen Fire Department says the structure’s open ventilation can affect how long it takes to put out the fire.

Officials say the cause of the fire is not yet known, but it is not considered suspicious.

“They are wood framed so with that ventilation and the open nature of the structure the fire can grow very quickly and travel very fast through the structure,” said Matthew Liles.