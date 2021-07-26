100th Vanderburgh County Fair kicks off

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The 100th Vanderburgh County Fair officially kicked off on Monday afternoon. All the fun and festivities begin as some people are worried about a spike in local COVID-19 cases.

“The 100th fair we have a lot of history that’s out on the facility this year,” said Vanderburgh County Fair President Scott Berry.

Even amid last year’s canceled fair – officials say the ripple effects of the pandemic are still being felt for the 100th anniversary.

“Looking at our 4-H programs we moved all of our livestock shows to early in the day just to kind of keep our crowd sizes down and keep our 4-H kids protected and the public protected as well,” Berry said.

Berry said along with signs encouraging social distancing, there are also hand sanitizer stations throughout the 4-H center.

COVID cases aren’t the only thing impacting the fair. Hot weather is expected all week with high temperatures in the low to middle 90’s.

Officials say the heat could have an impact on many people and even the animals.

One 4-H member says they have had to put extra time in to ensure their animals stay cool and safe.

“We always keep a fan on them just so they stay cool and every morning we take them to the wash racks, and that usually helps cool them down in the morning,” explained 4-H tenured member Ryan Ziliak. “They are pretty used to the heat, it has been hot all summer, but we just have to stay down here all day and keep an eye on them.”

Officials want to remind everyone to stay hydrated and take breaks inside to ensure they don’t get overheated. The Vanderburgh County Fair runs through Saturday night. Click here to see a full list of events for the week.