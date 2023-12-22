EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Whether it’s navigating the airport or the highway, the holiday season is a busy one for most travelers. As we go into the weekend, AAA thinks this year will go down as the second highest year the country has seen for road travelers, in almost 20 years.

AAA is predicting over 104 million drivers to be on the road for the remainder of the holiday season as we move into the new year. They say that’s an increase of almost 2 percent in the last year and just shy of 2019’s record setting 108 million reported drivers.

As 2023 ends, drivers can expect to pay about the same or less for a gallon of gas than last holiday season, when the national average was around $3.20.

According to AAA, the current national average is $3.13.

Drivers say they are preparing to hit the road by gassing up and making sure they can financially cover any car repairs that may be needed in an emergency. Others are resting so they can be alert as they travel to their destination.

Officials say, to avoid any issues, it’s a good idea to pack a safety kit, including food and water, a phone charger and anything else you may need.