HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)- Parts of Western Kentucky are dealing with the aftermath of last night’s severe storms.

In Mayfield, dangerous flooding engulfed homes and stranded drivers. There has been an estimated 11 inches of rain.

There was also heavy rainfall in Paducah and Hickory. Governor Andy Beshear says agencies are responding with several rescues.

The governor also says there are currently no reports of any deaths.