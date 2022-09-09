MAYFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Western Kentucky is still recovering from the December 10 tornadoes last year that devastated the region. 11 families are getting a new start in transitional housing. This is thanks to local construction companies like the Associated General Contractors of Western Kentucky in collaboration with other community groups such as the Bread of Life Humanitarian Effort, who helped to construct, furnish and supply this housing.

“There was no way our members were going to let our neighbors languish in hotels after losing their homes,” said Joel Crider, the workforce coordinator of the Paducah-based construction association, who oversaw the recovery. “Instead, they used their skills, their expertise and their resources to make this effort possible.”

The land for the housing was made available by the local housing authority. The firms helped connect the houses to utilities and made sure they were furnished and stocked with the essential groceries and household items. Reports say much of this work was all donated or discounted by the firms.

Volunteers are also preparing another 9 transitional houses as well. The idea is the families can live in these homes until their permanent ones are rebuilt. Officials say the families will live there at no cost with the exception of electricity.

The firm that participated are: Jim Smith Contracting; Murtco; Beltline Electric; Gibson Plumbing; Jett’s Mechanical; ICI Mechanical; Ray Black & Son; Mako Industries; Air-Tite Insulation; Carter Concrete Products; Cape Electrical Supply; Cayce Mill Supply and Ferguson Enterprises.

The Associated Contractors of Western Kentucky hosted a thank you picnic when the work was done, for everyone who helped support these families.