16 people hospitalized after 2 cranes collide at east Austin construction site, 1 operator still on crane to prevent possible collapse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several people suffered injuries after two cranes collided Wednesday morning at an east Austin construction site.

Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS crews reported to the site, which is located at 1600 Robert Browning Street, ATCEMS reports. The site is set to be the location for the construction of the Mueller Parking Garage and office project, according to a site development plan.

Sixteen people were transported to St. David’s hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Three patients refused treatment, and three are being considered “no patients,” which are people who were involved in the incident but not hurt.

ATCEMS reported that all injuries incurred happened as people attempted to get out of the incident after the cranes collided. The incident was previously reported as a “collapse.” However, authorities reported that it was “crane-on-crane” with no collapse.

Everyone who was taken to a hospital worked at the construction site, which is being developed by a company called Catellus.



One of the cranes involved in a collision at an east Austin construction site Sept. 16, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)



(Courtesy of Krissi Young)

Mark Bridges with AFD said the cranes are in a holding pattern until the company they belong to respond. Meanwhile, one crane operator, who is not in any danger, remains on the crane, with his foot on a brake to prevent the cranes from collapsing. However, AFD said this is unlikely.

“We are just holding this scene and preventing anyone from going back in,” Bridges said Wednesday morning.

The site development plan, which was submitted in December 2018, showed the creation of an eight-level garage for a nearby office building and the Mueller Planned Unit Development. Two of the garage’s levels are below ground, and the ground level will include retail space.

“A total of six patients were transported to St. David’s HealthCare hospitals after two cranes collided at a construction site in the Mueller area late this morning,” a statement from St. David’s Hospital read. “Of those six patients, three were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, and three were taken to St. David’s Medical Center in Central Austin.”

Jacob Beter, construction worker who was working nearby, told KXAN’s Tom Miller that “This happens sometimes, you just got to be aware of your surroundings… it’s scary. You just gotta be careful.”

The scene has been cleared as of 1 p.m., ATCEMS says.