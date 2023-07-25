HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- For the first time in almost a year, soldiers with the Indiana National Guard, who are based in Evansville, are back in the United States.

Members of the 1st Battalion, 163rd Field Artillery Regiment, returned to the United States early this morning after a nearly year-long deployment to the Middle East.

Close to 300 men and women have been stationed in Iraq since leaving Evansville last August.

The 163rd posted a photo of their landing this morning to Facebook, welcoming the soldiers home.

A time and date for their return to Evansville have not yet been announced, but a representative with the Indiana National Guard tells Eyewitness News that this process can take up to one to two weeks.