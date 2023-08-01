HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Soldiers with the Indiana National Guard in Evansville will be home soon.

Members of the 1st Battalion, 163rd Field Artillery Regiment, will be back home Tuesday afternoon around 1 p.m. after a year-long deployment to the Middle East.

Close to 300 men and women have been stationed in Iraq since leaving Evansville last August. Two more flights are scheduled to return to Indianapolis at 2 and 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

Eyewitness News has been told more information about their return will be made available tomorrow.