(WEHT) – Monday marks 17 years since Hurricane Katrina made landfall in southeast Louisiana.

Katrina is the costliest hurricane to ever hit the United States, surpassing the record previously held by Hurricane Andrew from 1992.

In addition, Katrina is one of the five deadliest hurricanes to ever strike the United States — responsible for just over 1,800 deaths and approximately $108 billion in damage.

Even though the storm was a category five at one point, it made landfall in Louisiana as a three.

At least 80 percent of New Orleans was under flood waters days later due to the storm surge and breaks in levees.