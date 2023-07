HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)-The Western Kentucky Distilling Company has announced that its new Beaver Dam facility is filling its first bourbon barrel today.

Officials say this will be the first of hundreds of thousands of barrels of whiskey to be filled on-site.

It’s a white oak barrel filled with bourbon made from corn grown entirely in Kentucky, and it will age for a minimum of 4 years.

The Beaver Dam facility opened earlier this year as the first official distillery in Ohio County.