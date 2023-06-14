EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mental health services in the Evansville-area are receiving a huge boost thanks to a multi-million dollar effort from the state of Indiana. Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare is receiving $2.6 million in grant funding from the Indiana Division of Mental Health and Addiction. It comes through a statewide effort, awarding $76 million across Indiana for crisis response services.

Southwestern President and CEO Katy Adams says this investment will ensure mental healthcare continues moving forward.

“Historically you had two choices. You called 911, you go to the emergency room, right,” says Adams. “And when you’re in a mental health crisis, you don’t need either of those. You need a mental health professional to help you with that crisis.”

Funding will be used to add staffing to their crisis center, which has made more than 5,600 crisis contacts since opening in March of 2022. Adams says not only will this grant funding help improve existing programs, it will allow services to expand beyond the city of Evansville.

“This additional money allows us to not only expand the hours that we’re able to provide that service during the day so that our crisis unit will be 24 hours, 7 days a week,” explains Adams, “but also allow us to expand into Gibson, Warrick and Posey County to provide mobile crisis services.”

Terry Gish, Crisis Services Manager for Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare, says this investment will staff the center from 5am to 8pm, which spills into the existing 8pm to 5am shift.

“We’re here for everybody. It’s not a bad thing that you need our help, because everybody needs help sometimes,” says Gish. “So, regardless of what that is, some people might think, ‘oh, my issue is too big’, or, ‘my issue’s too small’, but they can call us. We’re going to meet them where they’re at and link them to whatever services they need.”

The investment will also establish a violence assessment tool, with Southwestern leading the statewide pilot program. The tool will allow mental health clinicians to assess future treatment needs for patients, while determining potentially violent behavior down the road.

“There’s never been, like, an evidence-based, trauma-informed tool for our clinicians to use to assess and triage risk related to potential violence towards others,” explains Adams.