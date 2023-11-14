HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Two people were arrested in connection with shots fired that hit a residence.

The Vincennes Police Department state on November 13 at around 11:06 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Rousillon Street in reference to a complaint of possible gunshots.

VPD says it was discovered several shots struck a residence and officers arrested Jean Daniel Pierre, Jr. for one count of Attempted Murder. He is being held at the Knox County Jail.

VPD also says a juvenile who was also allegedly involved was arrested and housed at the Southwest Indiana Regional Youth Village. Officials state no one was injured.