2 Bunn-O-Matic workers dead, 1 in critical condition after factory shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men are dead and one woman is in critical condition after a shooting at Bunn-O-Matic in Springfield earlier this morning, Springfield Police Chief Kenny Winslow confirmed during a press conference.

Police were called to the factory at 1400 Stevenson Drive around 11:03 this morning for reports of multiple shots fired, WCIA reported.

Winslow said officers found a white male in his 20s and a white male in his 60s at the scene; both men are dead. A woman in her 50s was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

All three victims were factory employees.

Police said the suspect, 48-year-old Michael Collins, fled the scene. Around 1:49 p.m., Winslow said the Morgan County Sheriff’s office said they’d located Collins in his vehicle. Collins, who, like the victims, was an active employee of Bunn-O-Matic, is also dead.

Winslow declined to share further information, saying the incident remains under investigation.