2 cars stolen from Greenfield auto dealership overnight; 1 recovered in Indy

GREENFIELD and INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police have recovered one of two vehicles reported stolen from a Greenfield auto dealership.

The theft was sometime before 3 a.m. at the Dellen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram on W. Main Street.

A witness told police they saw a vehicle enter the parking lot. People inside the car got out to look at a parked vehicle. The witness called police when they saw the lights come on in the parked vehicle.

Three vehicles were then seen leaving the lot: two stolen vehicles, plus the vehicle the suspects arrived in. (However, that was not clear at the onset of the investigation, so it was originally thought three vehicles had been stolen).

The two stolen vehicles were a black 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat and an orange 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

The vehicles were first spotted near Mt. Comfort Road and U.S. 40. A deputy attempted to stop them, and the drivers got on to I-70 and turned off their headlights, according to police. The decision was then made to call off the pursuit.

One of the cars was later found being driven recklessly around 4 Wednesday morning by IMPD.

Officers terminated the pursuit but were later able to locate the stolen 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat abandoned on Carlton Arms Drive near E. 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue.

Investigators continue to search for the 2017 Dodge Charger Hellcat and the suspect’s original vehicle.

Greenfield Police Detectives say they are continuing to investigate this vehicle theft and will be searching the recovered vehicle for evidence. They say similar vehicle thefts have been occurring in surrounding jurisdictions. They will work with those jurisdictions to potentially identify suspects.