BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bristol officers have been killed and one was seriously injured during a shooting late Wednesday night, according to Connecticut State Police.

Governor Ned Lamont announced on social media that the officers were responding to an emergency call of domestic violence.

CSP investigators are on the scene of the shooting. The investigation is centered around the area of Redstone Hill Road.

A procession brought the two Bristol officers from Bristol Hospital to the Medical Examiner’s office in Farmington.

Gov. Lamont released a statement following the shooting: