20/20 to tell story of 10-year-old’s murder in the Tri-State more than 20 years

When a scream woke Julie Rea in the middle of an October night in 1997, she realized her 10-year-old son Joel was missing from his bed.

She encountered an intruder and struggled with him as he ran out of her Lawrenceville, Illinois home.

When authorities arrived, she faced the unthinkable – Joel was dead and authorities began to focus on her, poking holes in her story about the home invasion.

Rea ended up behind bars, convicted of Joel’s murder only to be released from prison and exonerated later.

