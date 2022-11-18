MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Mayor of Mount Carmel, Joe Judge, announced a giveaway that will happen on December 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Reports say the event will be a drive-thru event and will give away over $20,000 in Disney books at the Mount Carmel City Pool. The event is free and open to anyone in the area who wants or needs the items.

Officials say the Disney book will make wonderful Christmas presents for the children in your life. The event is being sponsored by Mayor Joe and Missy Judge & Family, K of C #12387 of Carmel, Indiana, Kris and Jenny Hodel, Phoenix International and Disney Corporation.

Below you can view some of the books being given away.