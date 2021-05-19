2020 Firefighter of the Year named

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Inspector Rodney Frye was named Green River Kiwanis’ 2020 Firefighter of the Year.

Frye is a 16-year veteran of the Department who has worked in the Inspection

Division since 2019.

He received a wall plaque, a $100 check, an evening out from Evansville Firefighters Credit Union and a Firefighter of the year Ring from Firefighters Local 357.

Frye will also have a billboard with his photo on it within the next month.

Inspector Frye was one of seven nominees for this year’s award.

(This story was originally published May 19, 2021)