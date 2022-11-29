OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The 2023 Owensboro Business Hall of Fame Inductees were recently announced.

These people were nominated for their leadership within their community.

Some of the inductees include the late Billy Joe Miles of Miles Enterprises, Don Penn Moore the Third of Moore Automotive, and Tommy Thompson of Thompson Homes.

“My father kept lots of us busy, especially me,” said Debra Seymour, the daughter of Billy Joe Miles. “I worked in the business with him my whole life basically. And he’s still keeping me busy today. I’m very grateful and thankful that junior achievement chose to recognize my dad.”

Reports say they will be inducted into the Business Hall of Fame on April 13 at the Owensboro Convention Center. The Owensboro Business Hall of Fame will be sponsored by the German American Bank.