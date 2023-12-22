EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — As the year comes to a close, U.S. airlines are predicting this holiday season to be the busiest they’ve ever seen.

Officials say the Sunday after Thanksgiving set a new record, with 2.9 million people being screened for flights across the U.S.. The Transportation Security Administration says they screened more than 2.6 million passengers yesterday alone.

AAA is predicting by the end of the holiday season, 200,000 more passengers than ever before will have chosen flying for holiday travel.

Across the country, officials say they hope the thousands of airport staff they’ve brought in will help to avoid frequent delays and suspensions like last year.

At Evansville Regional Airport, one woman says she was there to pick up her brother for the holidays.

“The parking lots are a little full. It’s not as quiet. It seems like usually you’d walk in, and you’d be like the only person besides two or three other people in a line. People are traveling like crazy and just trying to get to where they’re going as fast as they can,” says Bri Updike

As flyers gathered their luggage, they agreed.

