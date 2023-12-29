HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — In just 100 days, the Tri-State will be able to view a total solar eclipse. The U.S. experienced a phenomenon like this in 2017, and the last time it occurred before that was in 1918.

“We want to encourage people to view it and participate because it will be such a fantastic experience for our state. Plan your fuel routes, take extra medication, have some food in your car if you get stuck in traffic, think about those kind of things,” says Mary Moran, the Director of Emergency Management and Preparedness with the Department of Homeland Security.

The Tri-State will get to experience the eclipse for around four minutes on April 8.

Cities across Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana say they’re planning events that will be utilized to educate and entertain.

The Gibson County Visitors and Tourism Bureau is hoping to to foster an environment for many solar-brations with their grant program. 12 organizations who are putting on their own events will have a chance to be reimbursed, with no limit on the amount of funding they can seek.

For several days, the University of Southern Indiana will host Solarpalooza. The event is free to the public and will include music, food trucks and a special presentation from Astronaut Joan Higginbotham. Higginbotham is the third African-American woman to ever travel in space.

In Evansville, the Wartime Museum will host a viewing party during its hours of operation. The city’s Museum of Arts, History and Science currently has an eclipse exhibition and show that will continue until April 7.

Officials say, in October, Evansville hotels were at 40 percent capacity. They predict an increase after the first of the year.

“We had always, locally, expected somewhere between 50,000 to 80,000 [people]. But now we are definitely leaning into that 80,000. We think we are going to be on the high side,” says Alexis Berggen, the President and CEO of Explore Evansville.

A campground in Grayville, Illinois says their cabins and RV sites were almost sold out in April of this year. “Some of the cabin reservations are from Virginia and Seattle, Washington. People all over the country are already making reservations. With the eclipse, we are planning for an upwards of 1,000 additional people,” says Michael Clark, the owner of the campground.

Residents can check their local libraries for a chance to grab some free solar eclipse glasses for the big day.