23rd Annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival set for Saturday

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT)– The Owensboro Multicultural Festival is returning to First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 21, after holding an online festival in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“I am so happy that we are going to be able to have the 23rd Annual Multicultural Festival in person this year. I hope this festival starts an important community conversation about the value of diversity and how we can learn to care for and respect each other.” Debbie McCoy, Chair of the Owensboro Multicultural Festival Committee

The Owensboro Multicultural Festival has brought the community together to celebrate diversity since 1998 and has been bringing in a crowd of over 2,000 people to the lawn of First Presbyterian Church for food, music, and intercultural learning.

“We are living through times where society feels like it could fall apart. The Multicultural Festival is one way we can learn to come together, celebrate our differences, and recognize our common humanity. I hope people in our community will take a few hours to enjoy the cultures that make Owensboro a beautiful place to live.” Jeff Moles, Director of Christian Education & Mission at First Presbyterian Church

This year, the festival is partnering with the Green River District Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccines. Anyone who gets vaccinated at the multicultural festival will get a free t-shirt and a voucher for $15 of free food.

Festival organizers say they are taking steps to help keep people safe during the surge of COVID-19. All activities will be outdoors, masks will be provided, and hand sanitizer will be available for everyone to help mitigate the spread of the virus.