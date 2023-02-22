(WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita sued the Biden Administration this week to protect Hoosiers’ jobs, poverty and freedom from an overreaching U.S. Environmental Protection Agency rule redefining “navigable waters” under the Clean Water Act.

The new Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule would require Indiana land owners to request permission of federal bureaucrats before using their own property in ways deemed to impact certain ponds, streams, ditches, or other wet areas of ground.

Twenty-four states have joined together to bring this lawsuit against the EPA. The lawsuit names the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a defendant.

The Biden administration’s new final rule is the culmination of decades-long rulemaking process to define the geographic reach of the EPA’s and Army Corps of Engineers’ authority in regulating streams, wetlands, and other bodies of water under the Clean Water Act.

The lawsuit states that if the final rule is left in place, “the ranchers, farmers, miners, homebuilders, and other landowners across the country will struggle to undertake even the simplest of activities on their own property without fear of drawing the ire of the federal government.”

