HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-A Tri-State summer tradition is about to take center stage.

The curtain is scheduled to go up for the Warrick County Summer Musical on Thursday.

When the curtain falls on Sunday, it will mean the end of a summer’s worth of hard work for several hundred students and staff, but those in the play say it is worth it.

For students in Warrick and surrounding counties, the summer has not been filled with rest and relaxation. It has been filled with day long rehearsals for the Warrick Summer Musical. This year’s production is Mama Mia.

The summer musicals began in 1997. In addition to showcasing area talent, this year’s production is adding something new, double casting.

That means the person playing one role one night might play a different role or be in the chorus the next.

The summer musical will run from July 6 to 9.