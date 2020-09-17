28 student-athletes, four coaches quarantine after two COVID-19 cases reported in Catholic Diocese of Evansville school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Catholic Diocese of Evansville announced 28 student-athletes and four coaches connected to one high school varsity team are in quarantine after two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

The Diocese says the students and coaches will return to school, practice, and competition at the appropriate time, and contests over the next two weeks will be rescheduled as the season permits. School administration has notified families and staff regarding the positive tests. The tests are reportedly not related to any other positive tests within the Diocese, including two other positive cases reported Thursday.

School officials did not disclose which school or sport are affected.

(This story was originally published on September 17, 2020)

