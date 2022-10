EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Fall Festival has been going on for three days on Franklin Street and the West Side Nut Club’s Half Pot has hit another milestone.

After hitting $100,000 on the first day of the festival, it has hit $500,000 with three days left. Tickets will be sold Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The winning number will be announced at 8 p.m. on Sunday. The winner does not need to be present to win. More information can be found here.