3 killed, 3 more shot (including 1 juvenile) in less than 5 hours in Indianapolis

Map of overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — The latest stretch of violence in Indianapolis ended with a total of six people shot, and three of those victims are now dead.

Here’s what happened from 9:30 Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

9:30 p.m. Tuesday – Triple shooting on Rue De Margot Drive (north side)

The triple shooting scene at The Retreat apartment complex on the city’s north side.

The busy overnight started with a deadly shooting on the north side. Police were sent to apartments on Rue De Margot Drive (near 71st and Michigan Road) for a report of a triple shooting.

Police found three people outside the apartment. Two of them were pronounced deceased on the scene. The third was taken to the hospital and was last said to be stable.

Police on scene said they do not believe this is a random shooting.

11:14 p.m. Tuesday – 1 shot at 34th and Dearborn (near northeast side)

IMPD officers also investigated a person shot at 34th and Dearborn less than two hours after the triple shooting.

Police say the victim is a woman, and she is stable at the hospital.

12:44 a.m. Wednesday – Woman shot, killed on Bolton Avenue (northeast side)

Police investigate deadly shooting on Bolton Avenue.

Around 12:44 a.m. on Wednesday, police were sent to the northeast side for another shooting.

Officers found a female victim in the 4400 block of N. Bolton Avenue who was pronounced deceased on scene. Police said her death is the 267th homicide for Indianapolis in 2021.

2:09 a.m. Wednesday – Juvenile shot on Lewiston Drive (northwest side)

A juvenile was hurt in the last shooting under invesigation.

Police confirmed a juvenile was shot in the leg around 2:09 Wednesday morning in the 5000 block of Lewiston Drive.

His condition is unknown.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the shootings.