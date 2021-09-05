3 shootings leave one person dead, several others injured in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A series of shootings rocked the City of Owensboro early Sunday morning, officials said.

Police said the first incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Officers were called to the hospital for an adult male who arrived suffering from a single gunshot wound. Police said it appears he was shot while driving on Scherm Road. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Owensboro Police Department, around 2:00 a.m., police were called to the hospital for a second victim who was shot while driving in the 1700 block of Scherm Road. The victim’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Then just before 4 a.m., police were called to the 2200 block of West 2nd Street for a reported shooting.

Officers located two adult males near a parked vehicle. The first victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene. The second victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to hospital with what are believed to be potentially life-threatening injuries.

Detectives responded and are currently investigating. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.