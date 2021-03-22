$35 million headed to Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Last week, the Vanderburgh County Commissioners held a meeting where they discussed the thirty-five million dollars they’ll receive from the American Rescue Act.

County commissioners said they’ll receive half of the money on May 12. So they’ve formed this committee to help advise on how it will be spent.

President of County Commissioners, Ben Shoulders, said they want to be transparent about it therefore they’re encouraging the community to show up to their first committee meeting on March 29th.

Shoulders, will serve as the chair, county council President John Montrastelle is vice-chair. County commissioners Jeff Hatfield and Cheryl Musgrave will also be serving. Stephanie Terry, county auditor Brian Gerth as well as former county Sheriff Eric Williams will round out the committee.

Shoulders said the committee will hold a few meetings between now and May 12th.

“We certainly want to have it open because this is this is the taxpayers money. And we want to be as smart about this as possible,” Shoulders said.

If you would like to listen in on the meeting or have your voice heard, the “Road to Recovery” committee meeting will be held at Old National Events Plaza next Monday and is open to the public. The county commissioners will follow up with another meeting next Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)