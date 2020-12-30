36 hour manhunt leads to arrest of Dubois county teen and man

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — After searching for 36 hours, a man and woman from Dubois County are now in jail facing multiple burglary charges.

On December 4th, the Dubois County Sheriffs Office completed an investigation into two separate burglaries involving a deadly weapon in the county.

As a result of that investigation, warrants were issued by the Dubois County Prosecutors Office for the two suspects.

On December 28th, the Indiana State Police began an investigation trying to locate the two suspects, 27-year-old Robert Knox and 18-year-old Lili Robinette.

ISP determined that both Knox and Robinette posed a danger to the public.

Indiana State Police, United States Marshal Service, and Orleans Police were tasked with apprehending Knox and Robinette.

On December 29, shortly after 7 p.m. Robert Knox was located, hiding in an outbuilding in Orleans.

An Indiana State Police K-9 was used to assist in finding Knox, who was arrested without incident.

An hour later, ISP tells Eyewitness News Lili Robinette surrendered to troopers and was taken into custody.

Both Knox and Robinette were booked in the Dubois County Jail.

Knox faces two counts of burglary with a deadly weapon and two counts of burglary of a dwelling.

Robinette faces residential entry breaking and entering the dwelling of another person.

All charges are felonies.

(This story was originally published on December 30, 2020)