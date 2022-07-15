EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A professional bull riding partnership helped a local organization that builds trust between local cops and children. Cops Connecting with Kids is a non-profit that helps the relationship between the two by creating understanding and trust.

“Everybody remembers what its like on that first day of school to walk in with those news pair shoes on and how proud you felt. And now we’re going to be able to do that,” says the non-profit’s president, Jason Cullum. “There are kids in our community that maybe have never had a new pair of shoes.”

The bull riding tour, had stopped in Evansville and raised $81,000 for the non-profit. The funds will pay for almost 3600 pairs of shows for local kids.

The organization has long history with shoes. In its first year they provided shoes for every child at Glenwood Leadership Academy.