HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – April is Child Abuse Awareness Prevention Month, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear are supporting Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK) with a Pinwheels for Prevention event on Monday.

Pinwheels for Prevention will be held at the Kentucky State Capitol beginning at 10 a.m. The goal of the event is to prevent the abuse and neglect of Kentucky’s children through advocacy, awareness, education and training. Each of the 4,000 pinwheels that will be placed represent 40 children under the age of four in the commonwealth. During the event, PCAK will launch Lean on Me Kentucky, a new initiative aimed at building stronger communities.

Speakers at the event will include Gov. Andy Beshear, Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander, Department for Community Based Services Commissioner Lesa Dennis, Plan President of WellCare Corey Ewing, and Christopher Hagans and Lillie Ruschell of Lean on Me Kentucky.

Parents, caregivers, and community members can find resources and more information at the Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky website.