HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- It was two years ago today that the 420 Main Street Building was imploded.

After the building came down, the rubble was quickly removed, but since then not much has changed. The following March after the demolition, Mary Lloyd Winnecke said that the city was working with developers each week to determine when the project would proceed after costs for construction began to increase in the millions.

Shortly after Winnecke’s comments, Josh armstrong from the Downtown Evansville Improvement District, told Eyewitness News, “It may not look like progress is being done on the outside, but work is being done behind the scenes planning for what’s next.” However, Mayor-Elect Stephanie Terry says that she anticipates seeing movement on the project before the end of the year.