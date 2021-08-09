49,000 tires collected in free tire disposal event, a record for Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT)– 49,000 tires were dropped off at the Lions Club Fairground in Philpot during the county’s Free Tire Disposal Event.

Liberty Tire Recycling accepted 48,717 tires which is a new record for Daviess County. The collection

was held on July 15-17 with support from Daviess County Fiscal Court and the Kentucky Division of

Waste Management.

Even though the collection event has ended, tires are accepted year-round at the Daviess County Solid Waste convenience centers for a small fee.