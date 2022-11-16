DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says it was dispatched to a collision with injuries at US Highway 231 and Highway 298 on Wednesday at 2:47 p.m.

The Kentucky State Police, Masonville Fire Department, Daviess County Fire Department and AMR were also dispatched with DCSO to the scene. Authorities say a 2006 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on US Highway 231 when it crossed the center line striking a semi-truck. Officials say the Chevrolet Suburban continued going south in the northbound lane of US Highway 231 where it struck a 2011 Ford Fusion head-on.

According to reports, the front left tire of the Chevrolet Suburban came off and struck a 2010 Nissan Altima and a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado going north.

Deputies say the female driver of the Chevrolet Suburban was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The female driver of the Ford Fusion was also in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.

Reports say the male driver of the semi-truck, the female driver and male passenger of the Nissan Altima and the male driver of the Chevrolet Silverado all refused medical transport. According to the authorities, alcohol is possibly a factor in this collision. DCSO Accident Reconstruction responded to the scene and will help with the ongoing investigation.