EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Not having anything to do on the weekends can leave you bored. Here are a few Evansville events that will get you off the couch and outside of your comfort zone.

Saturday Events

It’s a Scavenger Hunt!

When: Anytime

This event puts a modern twist on a traditional scavenger hunt!

Pair up with friends or family or play individually in Downtown Evansville although you could play it wherever or whenever you like, however employees suggest playing it during business hours to find items easier.

All you need for the game is your cellphone and a data connection.

Players will fill up their virtual scavenger bags with items chosen through “riddle-like clues.”

Get outside and explore while trying to beat to top teams in the game!

Tickets can be purchased here.

Ukrainian Harvest Fest

When: September 17: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Get some fresh air while enjoying traditional Ukrainian food including homemade desserts to celebrate the harvest!

Kids will have so much to do, from the kids craft shop to inflatables and more!

Adults can enjoy refreshments and shop for souvenirs as well as listen to music.

All proceeds of the fest will go directly towards helping the people of Ukraine.

The fest will be located at Washington Plaza, 4600 Washington Ave in Evansville. Tickets and information can be found here.

Speakeasy

When: September 17: 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Wind down and step back in time at the Reitz Home Museum’s Chestnut Room. Don your favorite 1930’s speakeasy attire and explore the mansion.

Guests might find clues that will lead them to the Chestnut Club.

There will be silent and live auctions accompanies by live jazz music.

Enjoy signature cocktails and wine pulls at the cash bar

Tickets can be found here.

Sunday Events

September Art Jam

When: September 18: 3-9 p.m.

Meet and enjoy new artists at Haynie’s Corner Arts District Art Fair!

There will be food trucks like Lolly’s Pops, Kim’s Chuck Wagon and The Cheese Queen.

Artists are invited to set up their own booths with their artwork with no fee.

Introduce yourself and talk about art with other art lovers and artists.

Tickets are not needed for this event.

YouSleuth

When: Anytime

You have heard of the classic game of Clue but what about Pokémon Go? This game combines the two for a unique game experience you can play on your own or with friends and family.

This self-guided event uses your cellphone to help you solve clues.

Gather information about cases and receive calls from the Chief of Police.

Use a real-world map inside the game to navigate your neighborhood to interview victims and suspects alike.

Make your accusation after eliminating people from your investigation and solve the crime.

Tickets can be found here.

Now that you have some options to choose from for this weekend, let us at Eyewitness News know, how do you spend your weekend?