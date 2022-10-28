SALEM, Ind. (WEHT) – A headstone in Salem marking the grave of the 5-year-old found dead in a suitcase in Washington County finally has a name, Cairo Ammar Jordan.

Corey Churchman has been carving headstones for seven years but the black stone that greeted him that Friday morning held a particularly emotional weight.

“When you work on a stone, you’ve worked with the family, you’ve maybe known the loved one….in this, we didn’t know anything.”

Reporter Grace Hayba shares the emotional moments as the carver etched the young child’s name into the stone in the video above.