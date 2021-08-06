$50,000 reward offered to find the person responsible for killing Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy

(WEHT)– The Louisville Field Offices of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives with the Louisville Metro Police Department are asking for help in finding the people responsible for the murder of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley. The FBI and ATF are offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Deputy Shirley was working in uniform on an off-duty security assignment at Rockford Lane Auto Sales in Shively, Kentucky, when at least one gunman approached Deputy Shirley and opened fire. Investigators say that happened around 2:30 AM, on August 5, 2021. Deputy Shirley was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his wounds.

Anyone with information regarding Deputy Shirley’s murder should immediately call the FBI at (502) 263-6000, ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police at (502) 502-574-LMPD (5673).