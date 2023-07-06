HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Both the Owensboro and Henderson riverport authorities are receiving grant money to make improvements.

Henderson is getting $122 thousand for a new truck scale, as well as other improvements. Owensboro will receive over $163 thousand for several projects.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that $500 thousand in grants will be going towards 4 Kentucky riverports for infrastructure improvements. The Governor say that well maintained riverports are essential to Kentucky’s economy.