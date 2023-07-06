HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Today, the Evansville Fire Department will be holding a presentation for a 6 year old boy who helped his grandmother when she fell ill.

Two weeks ago, 6 year old Houston Houchin, was at his grandmother’s house with his youngers sister, when his grandmother fell unconscious. Houston quickly recognized the need for help from an adult and ran outside to some construction worker who were working near the home. The workers called 911 and went to the home to render aid and stay with the children. EFD Engine 7 arrived and gave medical aid to the grandmother until AMR Paramedics could arrive and transport her to the hospital.

Evansville Fire Department will recognize Houston as an Honorary Firefighter today at 1 p.m. for his quick thinking and heroic actions. The presentation will be in front of 250 S. Sonntag Ave, where the incident took place.