EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville announced a blast from the past… literally! Officials say during the demolition of Hughes Halls late last fall, a time capsule was found.

The time capsule will be opened on February 17 at 4 p.m. at UE’s Founder’s Day celebration in the Bernhardt Atrium of the Shroeder Building.

All of the contents will be revealed from the 60-year-old capsule. Cupcakes and refreshments will be served after.

More information can be found here.