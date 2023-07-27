HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Time to dust off the lederhosen and dirndls to celebrate the 61st annual Volkfest at Germania Maennerchor from August 3 to August 5. The Volksfest is a celebration of German food, music and tradition and is one of the Tri-State’s longest running events.

The opening ceremonies will kick off with the traditional tapping of the first keg on Thursday August 3, followed by a 5k Brat Trot and Kids Corner on Saturday August 5. The festival will feature German cuisine, including bratwurst, pig knuckles, mashed potatoes, kraut balls and Germania’s famous potato salad among other items. Food will be sold starting at 11 a.m. all three days and meals are $14 each.

New this year is a nightly half-pot drawing, with tickets being $5 each, three for $10, or seven for $20. Tickets will be sold in the downstairs Rathskeller. A winner will be drawn each night at 7 p.m. and posted on Germania’s Facebook page. The Cincinnati Schnapps Band will play live music each evening under the big tent with the Rhein Valley Brass playing upstairs.

For more information on this years Volksfest, visit Germania Maennerchor’s Facebook page.