EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Montessori Academy of Evansville, Signature School and Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) are hosting their 6th annual Day of the Dead celebration.

Día de los Muertos will take place at EVPL West Branch Library and lawn on November 5 from 2-5 p.m. Reports say this event will be free to the public and appropriate for all ages. Come enjoy dance performances, poetry and food trucks selling authentic Mexican entrees parked along the perimeter of the park. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a parade of handmade floats and signs put on by Montessori students for the public.

Día de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion which includes food, drink and celebration. Officials say this is not morbid, spooky, or like a funeral or like Halloween. The holiday is about joy, color, flavor to honor and remember loved ones who have passed on.

There will be activities including:

Making papel picado

Decorating traditional calaveras de azucar (sugar skulls)

Tissue paper marigold flowers

Pressing tortillas

Making Mexican hot chocolate

Creating original tin craft decorative art

Face painting

Button making

Coloring

Dancing with a traditional folklorica falda (skirt)

Picture taking with burro and torro statues

Some traditional symbols of Día de los Muertos are calacas (skeletons), calaveras (skulls) and la Calavera Catrina (Elegant Skull). La Catrina is a symbol of life and love after death and remembrance of one’s ancestors. Experts say the look of La Catrina, sugar skulls and Catrines is meant to be beautiful as a way of celebrating and not grieving for past relatives whose souls are still alive.

Officials invite the public to come enjoy a colorful afternoon of decoration, giant figures of skeletons, figures of Catrina, monarch butterflies, marigolds, people dressed as Catrinas and Catrines, and ofrendas.

Ofrendas are considered by many as the centerpiece of any Día de los Muertos celebration as colorful altars. Typically, ofrendas contain a decorative array of objects that have been selected and arranged to evoke and honor memories of a departed loved one. The celebration will have an ofrenda room in the downstairs conference room as a way to display glowing, ornate ofrenda displays from the community.