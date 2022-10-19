EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Many businesses have been affected in some way by the Morton Warehouse fire that happened early Monday morning. The family-owned business, Evansville Garage Doors, is no different, President Jeff Rothschild tells us just how close he came to losing everything.

“We’re literally forty feet from the structure that burned… to not have some serious structural damage of our own here, it’s nothing shy of a miracle,” says Rothschild.

When the fire broke out, the Evansville Fire Department had alerted nearby business owners through Central Dispatch to come and get essential items or whatever they could out of their businesses in 20 minutes while avoiding the rain of burning embers from the sky. Rothschild says Chief Mike Larson had warned them they probably would not be coming back inside their businesses.

“On our video we were able to see the fire. It took about 7 minutes from the start when we started seeing smoke on the cameras to the time it came down to our business, it was about 7 minutes. It was just a complete fireball coming down the tracks.”

He says his first thought when he learned of the fire was about family — his, and the families who work for him.

“I’ve grown up in this building my entire life. I’ve worked in my family business for nearly 30 years and when you walk out that door for the last time and you look back in, its kinda… kinda gut-wrenching because there’s 50 families that work out here with us,” says Rothschild. “First thing I thought was this is gonna be a situation where 50 families are gonna be in trouble for a little bit.”

Walking out to the back of his business and seeing two dumpsters on fire, there was no doubt in his mind that the family business was about to go up in smoke. One of the dumpsters was only inches away from the building with embers the size of bricks flying in all directions, some landing on the roof, others on the Lloyd Expressway.

He praises the men and women who fought this fire, calling them heroes, saying it may just be a job to them, but they went above and beyond their call of duty which is why his business only sustained minor smoke damage and is still standing. Plans to thank the firefighters with a meal are already underway according to Rothschild to show their appreciation.

“Within 30 minutes… 30 minutes or less the EFD had trucks that were just completely drenching the building in water. They did that for a period of time and that saved our building. We spoke to one firefighter, and he said our building was the Alamo and they weren’t gonna let it go down”.

Rothschild hopes for some good to come out of the fire, saying he hopes when they clear the area, something new will take place to “make it a brighter spot”. He says thanks to EFD, they were able to open their business to get stuff out the very next day.

See here photos of the wreckage from the roof of Evansville Garage Doors.