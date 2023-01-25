EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tri-State group “7 Sisters” will host basketball legend Chris Herren to share his story of addiction and recovery. The event is being held on January 25 in the Reitz Memorial High School Auditorium at 7 p.m. Attendance is free and open to the entire community.

In high school, Herren broke scoring records and was recruited by the nation’s top colleges. He realized his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1999, and then traded to his hometown team, the Boston Celtics. After that trade, Herren lost his career and almost his family to his struggle with addiction.

As a person in long term recovery, Herren inspires people to start the conversation on wellness and educate themselves on addiction. He hopes that strength will be found in the struggle and that communities will come together to address the issue of substance abuse disorder, advocate for effective treatment, and embrace the power of recovery.

In August of 2017, “7 Sisters” formed with one goal in mind — to stop the stigma surrounding opioid addiction and bring awareness to the community. Each sister has witnessed their siblings struggle with addiction for years and lost them to the fate of opioids. The sisters agree that while their overall mission is to educate the community on substance use disorder, if even only one life is saved than their goal is accomplished.