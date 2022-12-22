(WEHT) – Most people know the winter holiday Christmas but there are more holidays celebrated around the world in that same time period.
According to the Interfaith Calendar, there are many different holidays celebrated in December including:
Hannukah
- This festival of lights is celebrated by Jewish people with nightly menorah lightings, special prayers and fried food.
- The holiday celebrates the victory of Judah the Maccabee against the Greeks and the miracle of a Menorah burning for eight days with only a one-day supply of oil.
St. Nicholas Day- December 6:
- This is a day popular in parts of Europe where children tend to receive gifts. In the days leading up to it, they will put their shoes in front of the fireplace or front door similar to the Christmas tradition of hanging a stocking.
- The next day, the shoes will be filled with gifts. If the children are bad there is a dark entity called Krampus who may visit them the night before and is thought to eat naughty children.
Bodhi Day (Rohatsu) – December 8
- This Buddhist holiday is often observed with a period of meditation and reflection to remember the Buddha’s vow to sit under the Bohdi tree until he reached a state of enlightenment.
- Some people may eat a traditional meal of rice, milk and cookies shaped like the Bohdi tree
Our Lady of Guadalupe Day- December 12:
This Catholic holiday is celebrated with a festival.
- The day celebrates the belief that a man named Juan Diego encountered the Virgin Mary twice in Mexico City on December 9 and 12. Mary asked Juan Diego to ask the bishop to build a church and turned some cacti into roses as proof. The church was built in honor of the miracle.
St Lucia’s Day– December 13
- Often referred to as a festival of lights, St Lucia’s Day is commonly celebrated in Scandinavian countries in honor of the Christian martyr who was killed for her beliefs.
- Each town selects their own St. Lucia designee and begins the holiday with a procession led by the designee. She is followed by young girls in white wearing lighted wreathed on their head and boys also in white singing traditional songs. The event is meant to bring hope and light during the darkest time of year.
Yule – December 21-January 1
- Starting with the winter solstice on December 21, Yule is a Pagan holiday that honors nature and the change in season.
- It is usually celebrated with a twelve-day festival where people burn a yule log and bring evergreen plants into their home.
Kwanzaa -December 26- January 1
- This holiday affirms African family and social values. The seven days of celebration each have a principle of Kwanzaa connected to it. Unity (umoja), self determination (kujichagulia), collective responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba) and faith (imani).
- There are also seven symbols, fruits, vegetables and nuts; a straw mat; a candleholder; ears of corn; gifts; a communal cup signifying unity and seven candles in the African colors of red, green and black. Participants light one candle per day, wear traditional African clothing and join in a community feast (karamu) on December 31.
These winter holidays bring light to a dark time of year and are only a few of the many holidays in the season. What holidays do you celebrate?