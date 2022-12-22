(WEHT) – Most people know the winter holiday Christmas but there are more holidays celebrated around the world in that same time period.

According to the Interfaith Calendar, there are many different holidays celebrated in December including:

Hannukah

This festival of lights is celebrated by Jewish people with nightly menorah lightings, special prayers and fried food.

A traditional menorah only has seven candle holders and is used in religious ceremonies and during services, while a Hanukkah menorah is specifically designed for the Hanukkah celebration and includes candle slots for all eight days plus the shamash candle.

The holiday celebrates the victory of Judah the Maccabee against the Greeks and the miracle of a Menorah burning for eight days with only a one-day supply of oil.

St. Nicholas Day- December 6:

This is a day popular in parts of Europe where children tend to receive gifts. In the days leading up to it, they will put their shoes in front of the fireplace or front door similar to the Christmas tradition of hanging a stocking.

Revellers dressed as Saint Nicholas (2ndR), angels and the Devil take part in a parade to celebrate Saint Nicholas Day (Mikulas) in Prague, Czech Republic on December 5, 2022. – Meeting Saint Nicholas, the Aangel, and the Devil, who talk to children and reward those who have behaved well during the year with small presents, is tradition in the Czech Republic before the Christmas holidays. (Photo by Michal Cizek / AFP) (Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

The next day, the shoes will be filled with gifts. If the children are bad there is a dark entity called Krampus who may visit them the night before and is thought to eat naughty children.

Bodhi Day (Rohatsu) – December 8

This Buddhist holiday is often observed with a period of meditation and reflection to remember the Buddha’s vow to sit under the Bohdi tree until he reached a state of enlightenment.

Monks chant as they sit under the Bodhi tree adjacent to the Maya Devi Temple in Lumbini some 200kms west of Kathmandu on April 18, 2013. The temple is dedicated to Buddha’s mother and is one of the four most sacred places in Buddhism, as it is the site of his birth. AFP PHOTO/KYLE KNIGHT/AFP via Getty Images.

Some people may eat a traditional meal of rice, milk and cookies shaped like the Bohdi tree

Our Lady of Guadalupe Day- December 12:

This Catholic holiday is celebrated with a festival.

A boy dressed as Juan Diego -indigenous Mexican who reported the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe in 1531- and a girl dressed as the Virgin of Guadalupe, pose next to a statue of Juan Diego during the celebrations for the day of the Virgin of Guadalupe, at the ”Basilica of Guadalupe” in San Salvador, El Salvador on December 12, 2011. AFP PHOTO /Oscar Rivera (Photo credit should read OSCAR RIVERA/AFP via Getty Images)

The day celebrates the belief that a man named Juan Diego encountered the Virgin Mary twice in Mexico City on December 9 and 12. Mary asked Juan Diego to ask the bishop to build a church and turned some cacti into roses as proof. The church was built in honor of the miracle.

St Lucia’s Day– December 13

Often referred to as a festival of lights, St Lucia’s Day is commonly celebrated in Scandinavian countries in honor of the Christian martyr who was killed for her beliefs.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN: Stockholm’s Lucia 2003, Therese Andersson, 18, and her maids leave the NK department store in Stockholm 13 December 2003 after performing Santa Lucia and Christmas songs for a crowd of people busy with their Christmas shoping. Lucia is traditionaly celebrated in Sweden 13 December, a day when Lucia and her maids appear almost everywhere from schools to workplaces where they with songs, coffe and special safran bread spread a happy atmosphere. Lucia was a saint that lived in Syracuse, Sicily and died a martyrs death year 304. Therese and two other girls will travel to Syracuse tomorrow 14 December to take part in the great procession there. AFP PHOTO – SVEN NACKSTRAND/AFP Via Getty Images.

Each town selects their own St. Lucia designee and begins the holiday with a procession led by the designee. She is followed by young girls in white wearing lighted wreathed on their head and boys also in white singing traditional songs. The event is meant to bring hope and light during the darkest time of year.

Yule – December 21-January 1

Starting with the winter solstice on December 21, Yule is a Pagan holiday that honors nature and the change in season.

(Photo by Diptendu DUTTA / AFP) (Photo by DIPTENDU DUTTA/AFP via Getty Images)

It is usually celebrated with a twelve-day festival where people burn a yule log and bring evergreen plants into their home.

Kwanzaa -December 26- January 1

This holiday affirms African family and social values. The seven days of celebration each have a principle of Kwanzaa connected to it. Unity (umoja), self determination (kujichagulia), collective responsibility (ujima), cooperative economics (ujamaa), purpose (nia), creativity (kuumba) and faith (imani).

Kwanzaa can be celebrated with other holidays, including Christmas and New Year’s.

There are also seven symbols, fruits, vegetables and nuts; a straw mat; a candleholder; ears of corn; gifts; a communal cup signifying unity and seven candles in the African colors of red, green and black. Participants light one candle per day, wear traditional African clothing and join in a community feast (karamu) on December 31.

These winter holidays bring light to a dark time of year and are only a few of the many holidays in the season. What holidays do you celebrate?