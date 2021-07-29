URBANA, Ill. (WEHT)– The University of Illinois is opening offices in India to recruit students and make more connections with academic and corporate partners. More of their students are from India than any other foreign nation, other than China, according to the system office. Last fall 2,848 students were from India, this includes the University of Illinois System’s campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield.

More than 2,200 alumni call India home. System President Tim Killeen said a new liaison office in the country will help drive growth for the university system.