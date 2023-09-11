Many local events are being held to commemorate the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. (Image Source: MGN Online/Photo credit: Pixabay)

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Today marks 22 years since the attacks of 9/11 and many across the tri-state are holding events to mark the anniversary.

The Henderson Fire Department Honor Guard will conduct a ceremony at station 3 on Starlite Drive, beginning at 6:30 a.m.

In Owensboro, the annual freedom walk to honor first responders and veterans will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Fire Station One on West Ninth Street and will end at the Daviess County Courthouse.

In Vanderburgh County, Perry Township firefighters will raise the American flag over the Lloyd Expressway at the overpass near the University of Southern Indiana. The flag is scheduled to be raised at 7:00 a.m.

Crunch Fitness in Evansville will be honoring the lives lost during 9/11 by challenging staff, gym members, and local Fire & Rescue to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers all day from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

And finally, Tekoppel Elementary in Evansville will be honoring all first responders along with delivery drivers with coffee and donuts this morning from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.