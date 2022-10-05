Old postage stamps from different countries (Getty Images)

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Attention all stamp-lovers! The Evansville Stamp Club is gearing up to host their 90th Annual Stamp and Postcard Show.

The two-day event will take place at Reed’s Auction Barn in Newburgh located at 10233 Highway 662 on the following dates:

October 15 – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

October 15 – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The event will include Stamp dealer Bourse, exhibitions from the Evansville Stamp Club, door prizes, and free parking, admission and stamps.

There will be a stamp auction taking place at 1 p.m. Saturday.

More information can be found here.