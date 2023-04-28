HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A 911 call leads to an Owensville man being arrested on multiple charges.

On April 28, Gibson County Central Dispatch received a 911 report of a disturbance in the 500 block of West Warrick Street in Owensville at 9:03 a.m.

Upon arriving, Deputy Bryan Small spoke to the caller who advised that Kenneth Windsor, 56, of Owensville allegedly kicked in her front door and the door of her bedroom before strangling her. A witness gave Deputy Small a description of Windsor’s vehicle, and it was located in the area of the cemetery located at Warrick and Elm Street.

After speaking to all individuals involved, Windsor was taken into custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail.

Windsor is being charged with:

Residential Entry

Burglary

Strangulation

Battery

Battery in the Presence of a Child

Battery by Bodily Waste

Intimidation

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Paraphernalia

He is currently being held without bond at this time.